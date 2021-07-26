Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates ‘Sujal Drink from Tap Mission’ in Puri

Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated 24×7 Quality pipe water supply under drink from tap in Municipality area at Nali Padia, Baliapanda in Puri through virtual mode.

Under this project, 2.5 lakhs people of Puri will have access to pure drinking water for 24 hours a day. The project will benefit 2 crore tourists annually. The project has been implemented under the 5T initiative of the State government.

The initiative has been launched under ‘Jalsathi’ programme by partnering with women self-help groups (SHGs) of Mission Shakti in community-led water supply management.

With this, Puri also joined the league of cities like London, Los Angeles and Singapore to provide 24-hour clean drinking water.