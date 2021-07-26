Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates ‘Sujal Drink from Tap Mission’ in Puri

By WCE 7
24-hour drinking water in puri

Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated 24×7 Quality pipe water supply under drink from tap in Municipality area at Nali Padia, Baliapanda in Puri through virtual mode.

Under this project, 2.5 lakhs people of Puri will have access to pure drinking water for 24 hours a day. The project will benefit 2 crore tourists annually. The project has been implemented under the 5T initiative of the State government.

Related News

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik pays homage to brave soldiers on…

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik wishes citizens on Suna Besha…

The initiative has been launched under ‘Jalsathi’ programme by partnering with women self-help groups (SHGs) of Mission Shakti in community-led water supply management.

With this, Puri also joined the league of cities like London, Los Angeles and Singapore to provide 24-hour clean drinking water.

You might also like
State

12 year old boy goes missing in Subarnarekha River in Baliapal of Balasore

State

So far there is no symptom for third wave of Covid-19 in Odisha: DMET Director CBK…

State

Odisha schools reopen for Class 10, 12 students

State

KIIT Student CA Bhavani Devi wins India’s 1st fencing match in Olympics history

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.