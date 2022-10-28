Odisha CM graces golden jubilee celebration of Dhauli

Bhubaneswar: It was a golden moment at Dhauli Peace Pagoda. An aura of peace and harmony was emanating through the mantras and sermons as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik joined hundreds of monks from Japan, America, Ukraine and Kazakhstan to celebrate the golden jubilee of the peace pagoda.

Speaking on the occasion, as chief guest the Chief Minister, giving a clarion call for world peace, said that peace has no alternative. It has its significance in all ages. Peace is the only option to achieve the goals of a better and beautiful world.

“Let us work together to spread the message of peace and create a safer world for our future generation,” he called upon all.

Delving into the glorious history of Odisha, he said that the pages of Odisha history starts with Dhauli and the Kalinga war. Although, the war ended with massive bloodshed, Dhauli continues to sing the moral victory of the entire humanity. It is this place where Ashoka realised the futility of war and bloodshed, and embraced Buddhism. In fact, Dhauli changed the course of world history by spreading the message of global peace and harmony, he added.

He further said that the 50th year commemoration of the establishment of Dhauli Shanti Stupa is a matter of great pride, glory and joy for all of us. This is the land that transformed Emperor Asoka to Dharmashoka. The Shanti Stupa stands here as a monument symbolizing and spreading the message of peace, harmony and progress, he added.

He said that Dhauli Peace Pagoda is a great creation of modern architecture. It bears the testimony of Indo-Japanese friendship that stands for global peace and mutual co-operation. The place will continue to spread the message of peace for all the time to come, he added.

Offering tributes to Fuji Guruji, he said, “On the eve of this momentous occasion, I offer my sincere tributes to most revered Nichidatsu Fuji Guruji of Japan, Founder and Preceptor of Nipponzan Myohoji, for his invaluable contribution in building this “Biswa Shanti Stupa” at Dhauli. Further, the steps taken by Kalinga-Nippon Buddha Sangha to make it happen is also appreciated.”

He also expressed gratefulness to Revered Takao Takedo of Japan, Bhikshu and Bhikshuni of Nipponzan Myohoji for conducting today’s Morning Prayer for spreading global peace and harmony.

The Government of Odisha has taken steps for beautification and holistic development of Dhauli Shanti Stupa to make it an international tourist destination, he said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced construction of an Instream Storage on the Daya River at Basantpur. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 95 Crore. The tender process for the project has already been started.

The Chief Minister extended his warm greetings and good wishes to all the revered Bhikshus, saints and the august gathering present here from across the globe.

At the outset, the monks received the Chief Minister with traditional beating of drums. Rev. monk G. Nakasato. Reverend monks G. Nakasato and Rabi Sahoo gave the welcome address. Vote of thanks was offered by Devotee Makoto Masui. Rev. momk G. Nakasato read out sermons.

Among others Minister Ashok Panda and Minister Aswini Patra, Chief Secretary Shri Suresh Mohapatra, Secretary to CM VK Pandian and senior officers attended.