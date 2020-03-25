Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday sanctioned four months’ salaries in advance to all the doctors and other health care personnel, extending a token of gratitude to the health workers for their tireless work to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The State government health care personnel will receive their salaries in advance for the month April, May, June and July of this year, official sources said. The amount will be credited to their account, sources added.

କରୋନା ବିରୋଧୀ ଆମ ଲଢେଇରେ ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରି ପାରାମେଡିକ୍ସ ଓ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟସେବାରେ ଲାଗିଥିବା କର୍ମଚାରୀଙ୍କ ତ୍ୟାଗ ଓ ନିଷ୍ଠାର ତୁଳନା ନାହିଁ। ମୁଁ ଓ ମୋର ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ସହ ଅଛନ୍ତି। ଆପଣମାନଙ୍କ ନିଷ୍ଠାପର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକୁ ମୁଁ ସମ୍ମାନ ଜଣାଉଛି। ଏ ଦେଶ, ଆମେମାନେ ସବୁ ଆପଣମାନଙ୍କ ସାଥିରେ ଅଛୁ।#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Jy3NaZQIio — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 25, 2020

Further, the Chief Minister directed the law enforcement agency to take stringent action against the people who would misbehave the health officials at the hospital premises.