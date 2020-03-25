Odisha CM
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Pic)

Odisha CM announces four-month advance salary for health care personnel during coronavirus fight

By KalingaTV Bureau
1

Bhubaneswar:   Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday sanctioned four months’ salaries in advance to all the doctors and other health care personnel,  extending a token of gratitude to the health workers for their tireless work to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The State government health care personnel  will receive their salaries in advance for the month April, May, June and July of this year, official sources said. The amount will be credited to their account, sources added.

Related News

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan appeals Odisha people in…

Labourers from Odisha Stranded in Secunderabad due to…

Odisha Mining Corporation contributes Rs 500 cr to CMRF to…

Nesting Peaceful for Turtles in Odisha Due to Coronavirus…

Further, the Chief Minister directed the law enforcement agency to take stringent action against the people who would misbehave the health officials  at the hospital premises.

You might also like
Entertainment

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan appeals Odisha people in Odia: Watch

State

Labourers from Odisha Stranded in Secunderabad due to Coronavirus Lockdown

State

Odisha Mining Corporation contributes Rs 500 cr to CMRF to combat COVID-19

State

Nesting Peaceful for Turtles in Odisha Due to Coronavirus Lock down

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.