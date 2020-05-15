Students of class 1st to 9th and 11th to be promoted to next class in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Amid the prevailing extraordinary circumstances and the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Odisha government on Friday ordered that all students from Classes I to VIII studying in government schools under the School and Mass Education Department in academic year 2019-20 will be promoted to the next class.

The State government also ordered the promotion of Class-IX students to class Xth in all Odia medium schools affiliated to Board of Secondary Education, Madrasah and Sanskrit-tois inder School and Mass Education Department for the session 2019-20.

In addition, the State government ordered the promotion of Class XI students to Class XII of all the Higher Secondary Schools affiliated to Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha in respect of the academic year 2019-20.

However, the School and Mass Education Department issued guidelines for the promotion of Class-IX students to class Xth and Class XI students to Class XII.

Criteria for the promotion of Class-IX students to class Xth

Marks secured by students in Annual Examination shall be taken into consideration for the papers for which such Examination has already been conducted. For papers for which Examination has not been conducted, marks secured in Half-Yearly Examinations shall be taken into consideration/calculation. Aggregate marks secured thus arrived at shall be considered for promotion. In case a student has not appeared in Half-Yearly Examination on Medical Ground/Any other genuine Ground, average percentage of marks secured in all Unit-test shall be taken and accordingly the marks for Annual Examination shall be calculated for total 100 marks. Other criteria including minimum percentage of attendance in class shall remain the same.

Criteria for the promotion of Class XI students to Class XII

The marks obtained in the half-yearly examination/unit-test conducted by the Higher Secondary Schools prior to Annual Examination may be taken into consideration as the basis for the promotion of Class XI students to Class XII following the existing guidelines. If any student has not appeared in any of these examination i.e. Half- yearly/Unit-test for some genuine reasons, there may be given chance for re-test. The re-test may conducted after reopening of Higher Secondary Schools once Government take a decision in this regard.

Notably, all educational institutions have been ordered to remain shut till June 17, 2020, as a measure to contain the Coronavirus in the state.