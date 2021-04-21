Bhubaneswar: The annual Matric examinations (Class-10 exams) conducted by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) for the year 2021 have been cancelled in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, announced Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

The move came a day after hundreds of students from Government-run high schools gathered infront of Naveen Niwas to put forth their demand before Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik regarding the confusion of conducting Matric Exam amidst sharp spike of COVID cases in the State.Unable to meet him, the agitating students later had staged a dharna on road at Forest Park.

The results of the Class X board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the board. Any candidate who will not be satisfied with the marks awarded to him/ her, will be given an opportunity to sit in the examination when the Covid pandemic situation will be better.

Also Read: Class 10 Students Of Odisha Board Protest In Front Of Naveen Niwas

Regarding the +2 examinations conducted by the CHSE will be decided in the month of June, informs Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

Earlier, on April 15, class 10 and 12 exams have been postponed, which was announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The classroom teaching for students of classes 10 and 12 in schools and higher secondary schools across Odisha was also suspended from April 19.