Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary of Odisha Suresh Mohapatra is likely to make announcement at 1.30pm on Wednesday.

It is expected that the announcement will most probably be regrading lockdown as it will end on June 17 (at 5AM tomorrow).

According to sources, the government is likely to allow some relaxations in western and southern Odisha while continuing with the night curfew and weekend shutdown.