Odisha Cabinet approves scraping of 15-year-old vehicles

Bhubaneswar: To decongest the roads of Odisha, worn-out vehicles which are older than 15 years shall be scrapped. The State has issued a draft notification proposing mandatory non-renewal of registration of vehicles which are older 15 years.

The Odisha Cabinet has approved the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility Policy 2022. A total of 17 proposals of 12 departments were approved by the Cabinet at the meeting. The policy is expected to play a major role in reducing vehicular air pollution in the state of Odisha.

It is noteworthy that further details on the applicability of the new rule shall be notified at a later date. It is worth mentioning that, the notification for scrapping all government vehicles in the Centre has been given out for suggestions have been sought on the notification within 30 days.



Furthermore, last week, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had said all vehicles belonging to the Central government that have completed 15 years will be scrapped, and a policy to that effect has been sent to states.

On September 14, he had announced plans of having at least three registered vehicle scrapping facilities in every district of the country.