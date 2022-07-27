Odisha: Brown Sugar Worth Rs. 1 Cr Seized In Balasore, 1 Arrested

Balasore: The Crime Branch of Odisha has seized a huge haul of brown sugar from Balasore district of Odisha on Wednesday.

According to reports, Odisha Crime Branch has seized as much as 1.50 kilograms brown sugar.

The estimated worth of the haul is said to be over Rs 1 crore.

It is noteworthy that, Rs 28,100 cash has also been recovered from near Arada Bazaar railway level crossing in Balasore district.

The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Sheikh Sukra.

Further investigation in this case is underway in this matter.