Odisha: Brown sugar worth 40 lakh seized in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Brown sugar worth 40 lakh has been seized from the outskirts of the capital city of Odisha, that is Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

It is noteworthy that, the seize has taken place near Balianta area situated in the outskirts of the temple city of Bhubaneswar.

The total weight of the brown sugar is estimated to be around 400 grams, as many as three drug peddlers have been detained, informed the CP Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi.

He added that stringent checks and raids shall be held across the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to check drug peddling during the festive season.

A special drive shall be held in this regard.

It is noteworthy that the Durga Puja preparations have started in full swing all over Odisha. The artisans across Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are busy in giving final touches to the idols.

The security arrangements across the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack has been increased by the Commisssionerate Police. CCTVs have been installed at various sensitive laces across the twin cities.

According to reports various hi-level meetings, discussions are being held across the twin cities regarding repairing of roads, uninterrupted electricity and drinking water. Focus was also given on how to celebrate the Puja peacefully and for the smooth immersion of the idols after festival.