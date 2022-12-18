Odisha-based musicians Goodly Rath, Pummy Mishra join Congress

Bhubaneswar: Popular Odisha-based musician Goodly Rath and singer Pummy Mishra today joined the Indian National Congress (INC).

The artistes joined the party at a ceremony heled in Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. At the event were present OPCC President Sarat Pattanayak and sate in-charge A. Chellakumar.

After joining the party musician Goodly said that since his father Gangadhar Rath was in Congress he was inspired to join the Grand Old Party of India.

He further added that, the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ carried out by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was an inspiration for him to join the Congress.

OPCC President Sarat Pattanayak had also offered to accept his membership in the national party added Goodly while interacting with the media after being inductud into the party.

He further said that the Bhubaneswar Mayor candidate from Congress in the ULB polls held this year had urged him to join the party.