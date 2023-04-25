Odisha: Aradi in darkness since 11pm yesterday

Chandbali: The electricity services have been disrupted since 11 pm yesterday in Aradi of Bhadrak district in Odisha, said reports on Tuesday.

There has been a power failure in the famous Baba Akhandalamani Temple, Aradi, Bhadrak district of Odisha.

The piped water supply has also been stopped due to the power cut. Common people are facing a lot of problems due to the intolerable heat.

During the heatwave like conditions, the power cut has doubled the suffering of the people. The need for electricity is comparatively higher during summer than other days.

But the regular power cuts have made life miserable for locals