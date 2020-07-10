Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has reportedly approved the removal of five districts from the Maoist affected districts which are coming under Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme.

Odisha DGP Abhay informed that Odisha has experienced the scourge of Left Wing Extremism for more than three decades. In 2012, 19 as declared as SRE district.

Robust security responses as well as focused developmental activities have brought about a turnaround in the situation in the State especially in the last few years.

In April 2018, six districts i.e. Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati and Ganjam were declared as free from Maoist activities and those districts were removed from the Central Govt. sponsored Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme, a scheme exclusively meant for capacity building for Maoist affected districts.

However, now Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Nayagarh districts have been removed from the list of Maoist affected SRE districts in Odisha.

This recognizes an improved security situation in these districts and the State Police committed to making the whole of Odisha Left Wing Extremism (LWE) free, the DGP added.