Koraput: A fresh row has erupted in Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border dispute. Andhra Pradesh has once again claimed areas under Sambai Panchayat of Koraput district as its own and has unofficially marked and posted flags.

Earlier, the govt officials of the two states solved a road blockade by AP locals in the Sambai panchayat area after a long discussion.

However, Andhra has once again forcibly entered the Busiguntha, Dekapadaraand Badalamba and claimed them as its own by unofficial demarcating them and installing a signboard.

Odisha’s Revenue Inspector (RI) visited the disputed area for demarcation. The Southern Division Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) visited Sambai village under Pottangi block in Koraput district today.

The RDC Southern Division held talks with district officials about Andhra Pradesh authorities digging pond in Kotia.