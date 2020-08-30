Plasma Therapy Begins In Odisha
Pic Credit: firstpost.com

Odisha achieves rare distinction; know details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The State of Odisha on Sunday achieved a rare distinction. This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The health department, in a tweet post, said that the State achieved a rare distinction of having discharged 104 patients after treatment through Plasma Therapy.

The department also congratulated the entire team of Plasma Therapy and also all the Plasma donors who have made it possible.

It is wormhole to mention here that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had 15 launched the convalescent plasma therapy for the treatment of Covid-19 patients on July.

