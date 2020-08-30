Bhubaneswar: The State of Odisha on Sunday achieved a rare distinction. This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The health department, in a tweet post, said that the State achieved a rare distinction of having discharged 104 patients after treatment through Plasma Therapy.

The department also congratulated the entire team of Plasma Therapy and also all the Plasma donors who have made it possible.

Today, #Odisha achieved a rare distinction of having discharged 104 patients after treatment through Plasma Therapy & it is a commendable achievement. H&FW dept congratulates the entire team of Plasma Therapy & also all the Plasma donors who have made it possible. @CMO_Odisha — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) August 30, 2020

It is wormhole to mention here that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had 15 launched the convalescent plasma therapy for the treatment of Covid-19 patients on July.