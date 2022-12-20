Odisha: 7 Mo Bus looters arrested informs, Bhubaneswar DCP

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack twin city Commissionerate Police has arrested as many as seven members of a gang involved in loot from Mo Bus on a regular basis.

The Commissionerate Police has recovered Rs. 57,000 and nine cell phones that had been looted in the recent past from Mo Bus.

It is further noteworthy that, all the arrested persons hail from Cuttack district of Odisha. Efforts are on to identify other gangs,” informed Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh in a press conference.

It is worth mentioning that on December 12 2022, Rs. 42,000 had allegedly been looted from a couple travelling by Mo Bus near Jaydev Vihar Square.

It is to be noted that loots from MoBus have become common.

A cancer patient had been looted from MoBus in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha on September 23, 2022. The patient was looted off Rs.15,000/- (fifteen thousand rupees).

At least two costly mobile phones were looted by miscreants from the passengers of Mo Bus in Bhubaneswar of Odisha on September 16, 2022.

It is worth mentioning that, two gang members identified as, Sanjay Singh and Ganesh Pradhan. had been arrested in this connection two months back.