Odisha 5T Secretary visits Puri, to visit Cuttack later today

Puri: The 5T Secretary of Odisha V. K. Pandian, has visited the famous Jagannath Temple Puri earlier on Saturday, said reliable reports.

This morning, he went to Puri to see Lord Jagannath and reviewed the progress of the historic Heritage Corridor Project around the temple. The 5T Secretary supervised how much of the project work has been completed and how much is yet to be done.

The 5T Secretary of Odisha discussed the progress of the work with the officials in the Green, the Yellow and the Buffer Zones. The target is to complete the construction work of the project before the next Rath Yatra.

According to the instructions of the Chief Minister the 5T Secretary, Chief Secretary are going to Puri at different times and supervising the project work progress.

Currently, the outer access road construction is under progress at a fast pace. After completion of this, inner access road, connection of outer access road with Meghnad wall will be undertaken.

Later, the passenger waiting hall, meditation center, corridor to avoid traffic problem will be constructed.

Later today, the 5T secretary is scheduled to visit the Silver City of Cuttack. The Cuttack District Collector informed that the 5T secretary will visit Cuttack today. In Cuttack he is scheduled to check the progress of the work in the famous Cuttack Chandi Temple.