Odisha: 2 dead due to asphyxiation from generator fumes

Mohana: As many as two people have died due to asphyxiation from generator fumes in Mohana of Gajapati district in Odisha on Saturday.

Both of them were sleeping in a room which was subsequently filled up with fumes leading to death due suffocation. The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Nayak and Ambika Nayak. The incident has been reported from R. Udaygiri area of Gajapati.

It is worth reporting that, there was a marriage function in front of their because of which a generator had been installed. The fumes from the generator entered directly into the room in which they were sleeping.

The two of them did not wake up till almost 4 pm, hence people felt there was something amiss. They broke open the door only to find that both of them had lost their lives dye to asphyxiation.