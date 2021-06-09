Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday gave approval for 11 major proposals related to the departments of Finance, Fisheries & Animal Resource Development, General Administration & Public Grievances and Housing & Urban Development.

Out of the 11 approvals, four major proposals were related to construction and widening of Biju Express Way for an enhanced connectivity in western Odisha, said Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

With an estimated cost of Rs 448 Crore, the project of Biju Express Way shall be expanded in EPC mode. The 174 km Biju Express Way in Nuapada and Kalahandi shall be further expanded into four lane way.

The total length of the Biju Expressway shall be extended upto 104 kms including six small bridges and six big bridges in Nuapada district. Whereas, 69 km long stretch of Biju Expressway via Sinapali-Dharmagarh-Ampani shall pass through Kalahandi district including construction of 13 bridges.

The road is expected to boost economic and industrial development in the entire region, added Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra.