Odia YouTuber ‘Untalented Guy’ among six arrested for shooting duo over comment on post

Balasore: YouTuber named Udit Naik who helms the channel ‘Untalented Guy’ has been arrested for shooting a duo who commented on his video.

On Sunday, Industrial Estate Police arrested the YouTuber along with five others in connection with a firing incident that took place on Wednesday.

The police also seized two pistols, two motorcycles, and seven mobile phones from their possessions.

Reportedly, the whole matter began with a follower of Udit commenting on his video. Following this, an argument escalated between the two, and the YouTuber took his accomplices and opened fire on the two youths.

Notably, the YouTuber makes roasting videos using foul language and enjoys about 690k subscribers on his channel.

Later, a case was filed at the police station against Udit and his friends and a probe has been launched.

Identified as Pinku Das of Dunharpur and Atmi Kumar Das of Niabagh, the two victims are reported to be seriously injured.

According to the officials, Udit was previously accused in a murder case.

As part of the probe, police has now freezed Udit’s bank account and shut down his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, more accused involved in this incident are soon to be arrested, said SP Shagarika Nath.

