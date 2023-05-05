YouTuber Agastay Chauhan killed while attempting to hit 300 kmph on superbike

New Delhi: A known YouTuber named Agastay Chauhan has reportedly been killed in a horrific road accident when he was reportedly making an attempt to hit 300 km per hour on a superbike. Hailing from Uttarakhand Agastay was running a YouTube channel titled ‘Pro Rider 1000’.

The YouTuber was making the effort on the Yamuna Expressway on Wednesday when he was coming from Agra to Delhi. He was riding a Kawasaki Ninja ZX10R – a 1,000cc superbike to make a video for his YouTube channel.

Following the incident, his followers came up with comments on his Instagram handle. They requested others not to ride a bike at such high speed. Reportedly, he lost control over the steering and hit the divider while his helmet was torn to several pieces. He died of a head injury. The accident took place in Tappal police station area in Aligarh.

