Odia Singer Susmita Das shooting for her upcoming album in Gangtok

By WCE 5
susmita das singer

Bhubaneswar: After giving back to back hit songs like “Ayigiri Nandini” and “Premara Bhasa”, renowned Odia Singer Susmita Das is busy these days shooting for her upcoming album in Gangtok.

As per sources, shoot of the new number by the beautiful singer is related to literature which had been dealt in her earlier albums like ‘Hati Saja Kara’, ‘Maya Darpana’ and ‘Nua Luha Puruna Luha’.

Susmita is a very popular singer whose last album “Ayigiri Nandini” has so far received more than 7 lakh views.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut Tests Covid-19 Positive, Quarantines Herself

You might also like
State

Mini containment zone declared in this district of Odisha

State

Main Accused In Choudwar Temple Theft Case Arrested

State

Woman Killed, Husband Critical As Truck Rams Into House In Kalahandi

State

Yellow Warning Issued For 24 Districts Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.