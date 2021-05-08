Bhubaneswar: After giving back to back hit songs like “Ayigiri Nandini” and “Premara Bhasa”, renowned Odia Singer Susmita Das is busy these days shooting for her upcoming album in Gangtok.

As per sources, shoot of the new number by the beautiful singer is related to literature which had been dealt in her earlier albums like ‘Hati Saja Kara’, ‘Maya Darpana’ and ‘Nua Luha Puruna Luha’.

Susmita is a very popular singer whose last album “Ayigiri Nandini” has so far received more than 7 lakh views.

