New Delhi: Left-arm Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect.

Ojha took to Twitter to make the announcement about his decision.

“To be an Indian cricketer and represent the country at the highest level was always a dream I cherished as a youngster,” Ojha said in a statement. It is time to move on, he added.

“My eventful career has witnessed many ups and downs. Over a period of time, I have realised that the legacy of a sportsperson is not just the outcome of his hard work and dedication, but also the faith and guidance bestowed upon by the association (team management), teammates, coaches, trainers, and the fans.

The 33-year-old played 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and 6 T20Is in which he scalped 113, 21 and 10 wickets respectively.

His last competitive appearance came in November 2018 in a first-class game for Bihar, with which he had a very short stint.



(Inputs From: IANS)