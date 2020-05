No Home Quarantine For Returnees, Institutional Quarantine Mandatory says Berhampur Municipal Corporation

No Home Quarantine For Returnees, Institutional Quarantine Mandatory says Berhampur Municipal Corporation

Berhampur: Commissioner Berhampur Municipal Corporation shall no longer allow home quarantine to returnees. This regulation has been passed via a special office order released today.

The order said that all people returning from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala will be kept in institutional quarantine on a mandatory basis.

The home quarantine option shall not be available any longer.