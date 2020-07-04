Bhubaneswar: In view of surge in Covid-19 infections and fatalities, Odisha government on Saturday banned the Bol Bom devotees from offering prayers at the shrine of Lord Shiva in the month of Shravan (July).

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena said that no Bol Bom devotees or Kanwariyas are allowed to congregate or carry water from any religious place or any other sources and also not allowed to walk on any public road and pour water body in any Temples/Shiva Temples during the Odia holy month of Shravan.

People of Odisha have cooperated with the State government from past three months and we seek cooperation in future and follow by the COVID rules, said the SRC.

Odisha government banned the Bol Bom this year as thousands of Kanwariyas carry water and walk barefoot for several miles and congregate in several Shiva temples and pour water on the Shiva lingas in the holy month of Shravan.