Nine gamblers arrested in Cuttack; Cash, Mobile Phones seized

Cuttack: As many as nine gamblers have been arrested by Mangalabag Police during a raid in a gambling den on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Mangalabag Police under the leadership of ASI Rabindra Kumar Pradhan conducted a raid in Machhua Bazaar area today around 12 PM and arrested the gamblers from the spot.

The arrested persons have been identified as Tutu Dalei, Amulya Kumar Sahoo, Ashok Dash, Sankar Swain, Deepak Swain, Akwal Khan, Islam Khan, Sk. Imran, Bansidhar Das.

Police also seized Rs 38,430, six mobile phones, and 3 packs of playing cards from their possessions.

Sources said that cops have forwarded the arrested persons to the court.

