Kamakhyanagar: A newborn baby has been rescued from a school bathroom in Kamakhyanagar town of Dhenkanal district in Odisha.

Reports say that an unmarried and minor girl had allegedly thrown away the newborn baby out of fear of public embarrassment in Barnali village under Kamakhyanagar town.

The health workers have been informed by the locals and they have reached out to both the mother and the child.

Police is further investigating into the matter.