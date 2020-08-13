Gajapati: Villagers rescued a newborn baby girl, who was lying abandoned near FCI godown under 7 Miles police limits in Parlakhemundi today.

The infant was rescued by some youths who were walking in the morning when they heard a newborn cry.

The youths then informed about the abandoned child to the Parlakhemundi police.

The Police arrived at the scene after receiving information, then the child was immediately rushed to the Maternity and Child Health Centre in Parlakhemundi for treatment.

The hospital authorities shifted her to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after the health condition deteriorated.

The abandoned child has been handed over to District Child Protection Unit for treatment.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe into the matter.