New SOP For Passenger Bus Soon In Odisha, informs Minister

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera on Thursday said that a detailed guideline for passenger bus will be issued soon, after the Odisha government allowed operation of bus services in category A districts.

The SOP will be provided by the Regional Transport Officers to all the bus operators in the districts falling under Category A where lockdown restrictions have been relaxed by the State government.

Related News

Odisha police caught on camera kicking a minor tea seller in…

Covid-19 Norm Violation: BMC seals Vishal Mega Mart, Utkal…

The use of masks by passengers and bus staff will be made mandatory and the bus operators will be asked to ensure that they carried passengers as per the seating capacity only. The buses will be sanitised everyday, informs Behera.

Any-one found violating the Covid restrictions, strict action will be taken against them, the Transport minister added.

You might also like
State

Shoreline erosion in Odisha’s Ganjam triggers panic among locals

State

Odisha police caught on camera kicking a minor tea seller in Bhubaneswar

State

Covid-19 Norm Violation: BMC seals Vishal Mega Mart, Utkal Inn Bar & Restaurant,…

State

Chief Justice S Murlidhar Inaugurates Fast-track Courts in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.