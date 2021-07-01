New SOP For Passenger Bus Soon In Odisha, informs Minister

Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera on Thursday said that a detailed guideline for passenger bus will be issued soon, after the Odisha government allowed operation of bus services in category A districts.

The SOP will be provided by the Regional Transport Officers to all the bus operators in the districts falling under Category A where lockdown restrictions have been relaxed by the State government.

The use of masks by passengers and bus staff will be made mandatory and the bus operators will be asked to ensure that they carried passengers as per the seating capacity only. The buses will be sanitised everyday, informs Behera.

Any-one found violating the Covid restrictions, strict action will be taken against them, the Transport minister added.