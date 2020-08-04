hotel guidelines odisha
New Guidelines For Hotels And Restaurants In Odisha, Effective From Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: According to the new Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the Government of Odisha, restaurants were allowed to open from August 1.

Based on this order, a few restaurants and hotels had opened up their in-house dining services from Monday. But, they witnessed huge number of people, all safety protocols including physical distancing were violated.

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said the Government taking into view the dangers decided to prohibit the in-house dining services. “The Government has partially amended the guidelines,” he added.

Dine-in services in hotels will be open for in-house guests only and operate as per the SOP issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The order said restaurants and hotels are permitted to operate for home delivery/ takeaways of food. “Dhabas along national and state highways/ major roads will be allowed for takeaways only,” the order said. The modified order will come into effect from Aug 4 (Tuesday)

New Protocols Issued: 

● Restaurant service in hotels will only open for in-house guests and operate as per the SOP issued by Health Ministry
● Restaurants and hotels are permitted to operate for home delivery/takeaways of food
● Dhabas along NHs can offer takeaways

