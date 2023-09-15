Netaji Bus Terminal in Cuttack to be inaugurated tomorrow, preparations in final stage

Cuttack: The much-awaited Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal is going to be inaugurated tomorrow that is on September 16.

Reliable reports say that, all the preparations for the inauguration ceremony have reached the final stages. It is believed that the terminal is going to set an example for the entire country in the coming days.

The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, is scheduled to visit Cuttack and inaugurate the Netaji Bus Terminal on Saturday, said reliable reports.

The Chief Minister had laid the foundation stone of the Netaji Bus Terminal in Cuttack on January 23, 2021 on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The state of art terminal will promote hassle-free movement of passengers.

The proposed bus terminal has been developed on an area of 12 acres of land belonging to Cuttack Municipal Corporation will have a built up area of 1.18 lakh sq ft at a cost of 65 crore.

The bus terminal has a three-storeyed terminal building, regular bus bays to accommodate 180 buses at a time, space for local and Mo Bus service, bus repair workshop with parking space, special parking lot for four wheelers and three-wheelers,

The new bus terminal will have all amenities and facilities for the passengers such as ticket counters, rest room, cloak room, food court and e-vehicle charging station, rooftop rain water harvesting and solar panels. It will also have an integrated information management system for the benefit of the passengers.

The terminal will have motifs and paintings on different shades of Netaji’s life and sacrifice for the country.

The proposed bus terminal will have facility for parking buses while area of around 2 acres adjoining the proposed terminal will be reserved for development of commercial complex on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will also inaugurate the second campus of Ravenshaw University, National Law University Library, Ranihaat Clock Tower, Taladanda Boating Complex and Food Court, Railway Station East Entrance and National Highway Connectivity, Chhatrabazar Urban Haat, Silver City Boat Club, Affordable Housing Project for Slum Dwellers, Netaji birth place museum improvement project, 5 bridges over Taladanda Canal and three projects of OTDC.