NEET result 2020 announced, Shoyeb from Odisha tops: Check result here

Bhubaneswar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the NTA NEET exam results 2020 on their official website ntaneet.nic.in.

Shoyeb Aftab from Rourkela of Odisha topped NEET 2020 examination. Interestingly, he has secured 720 out of 720 marks in the examination.

The NEET 2020 results can be checked by entering the application ID and date of birth on the official website.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test was conducted on 13 September amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Odisha, a total of 32,833 candidates had turned up for the national-level entrance test conducted amidst COVID-19 outbreak. Though 37,198 aspirants had registered with the NTA to appear in the exam, 4365 remained absent.

This year, around 15.97 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020 exam all over India. The candidates who missed the exams after testing positive for COVID-19 will get another opportunity to sit for the test, the date for which will be announced later.

How to check NEET 2020 Results on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website – ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘NEET (UG) – 2020 Result’

Step 3: Enter required details-registration number and roll number and click on ‘submit’

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print-out for future reference.