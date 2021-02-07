Naveen Patnaik Appointments 8 Co-Observers; Check Details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday appointed as many as eight Co-observers of the State ruling party.

According to a press release issued by BJD, the party president appointed the Co-Observers for different Assembly Constituencies of the State.

Here is the complete list:

  1. Kuna Bihari Das has been appointed as Co-observer of Sundergarh District.
  2. Debiprasad Tripathy has been appointed as Co-observer of Talsara Assembly Constituency.
  3. Debasish Mallick has been appointed as Co-observer of Sundergarh Assembly Constituency.
  4. Ranjit Mohapatra has been appointed as Co-observer of Bonai Assembly Constituency.
  5. Sangram Keshari Paikray has been appointed as Co-observer of Biramitrapur Assembly Constituency.
  6. Sisira Parija has been appointed as Co-observer of Raghunathpali Assembly Constituency.
  7. Ashish Chakraborty has been appointed as Co-observer of Rajgangpur Assembly Constituency.
  8. Asit Patnaik has been appointed as Co-observer of Rourkela Assembly Constituency.
