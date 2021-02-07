Naveen Patnaik Appointments 8 Co-Observers; Check Details
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday appointed as many as eight Co-observers of the State ruling party.
According to a press release issued by BJD, the party president appointed the Co-Observers for different Assembly Constituencies of the State.
Here is the complete list:
- Kuna Bihari Das has been appointed as Co-observer of Sundergarh District.
- Debiprasad Tripathy has been appointed as Co-observer of Talsara Assembly Constituency.
- Debasish Mallick has been appointed as Co-observer of Sundergarh Assembly Constituency.
- Ranjit Mohapatra has been appointed as Co-observer of Bonai Assembly Constituency.
- Sangram Keshari Paikray has been appointed as Co-observer of Biramitrapur Assembly Constituency.
- Sisira Parija has been appointed as Co-observer of Raghunathpali Assembly Constituency.
- Ashish Chakraborty has been appointed as Co-observer of Rajgangpur Assembly Constituency.
- Asit Patnaik has been appointed as Co-observer of Rourkela Assembly Constituency.