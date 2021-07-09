Naba Jauban Besha of Holy Trinity Today

By WCE 1

Puri: After spending 15 days at Anasara Ghara (sick room), Lord Jagannath and his siblings will regain their youthful looks and will give darshan in Naba Jaubana Besha today.

However, this year the devotees will give a miss to the darshan of deities due to the Covid pandemic.

Related News

No weekend shutdown in Puri this Saturday

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattanik to review Puri Rath…

The Chaka Apasara ritual was performed in the morning followed by Mangala Alati and Abakash rituals. The Naba Jauban darshan ritual will be conducted after Bahuda Bije of Dasavatar at noon.

The dieties will be repainted with Colours, Kasturi, Hingula, Haritala and Camphor.

You might also like
State

Man hacked to death in Boudh district of Odisha

State

No weekend shutdown in Puri this Saturday

Business

22 carat and 24 carat Gold price remain unchanged in Bhubaneswar on Friday

State

Odisha sees 2,806 fresh cases of Covid-19, Active cases stands at 27,429

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.