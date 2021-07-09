Naba Jauban Besha of Holy Trinity Today

Puri: After spending 15 days at Anasara Ghara (sick room), Lord Jagannath and his siblings will regain their youthful looks and will give darshan in Naba Jaubana Besha today.

However, this year the devotees will give a miss to the darshan of deities due to the Covid pandemic.

The Chaka Apasara ritual was performed in the morning followed by Mangala Alati and Abakash rituals. The Naba Jauban darshan ritual will be conducted after Bahuda Bije of Dasavatar at noon.

The dieties will be repainted with Colours, Kasturi, Hingula, Haritala and Camphor.