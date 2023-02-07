Naba Das death case: Gopal Das recreates murder scene

Jharsuguda: The murder accused in the Naba Das death case Gopal Das, has recreated the murder scene in Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

Gopal Das recreated the murder scene and he demonstrated how he held the pistol tightly with both hands and shot Naba Das on the ill-fated day. He then scared the people around him and planned to escape the crime scene when he was over-powered by the cops and detained.

The crime scene was recreated in the presence of Retired Justice JP Das who is overseeing the investigation into the death of Naba Das, the DG police, retinue of policemen and sea of media persons.

The entire scene was described both physically and verbally by the main accused Gopal Das and was recorded by a drone reserved exclusively for this purpose.

It is to be noted that the Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das was shot in broad day light by accused Gopal Das on January 29 in Brajrajnagar of Jharsuguda district in presence of Police and others when Das was getting out of his vehicle to attend a party programme. Later, he succumbed to the injury.

The Crime Branch which is probing the case has formed different teams of its officials to ascertain the motive behind Gopal killing the Minister. However, they are clueless even after ten days after the incident.