More than 2 Quintal Ganja Seized in Odisha’s Gajapati, 6 Held

Mohana: It seems as if the illegal smuggling of ganja is in the rampant in Odisha’s Gajapati district. Huge quantity of ganja is being seized from different parts of the district every alternative day. Both Mohana and Adava police seized more than two quintals of ganja yesterday separately and arrested six persons for their involvement in the illegal trade of the contraband.

According to reports, the cops seized the ganja from two separate places while they were patrolling yesterday.

The market value of the seized ganja is assumed to be Rs 20 lakh, said sources.