Monthly salary of Urdu teachers in Odisha increased from Rs. 7,400 to Rs. 15,000

Bhubaneswar: The monthly salary of Urdu teachers in the state of Odisha has been increased from Rs 7,400 to Rs 15,000, said reports on Monday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced that the monthly salary of Urdu teachers employed in higher primary, medium English schools of the state and Urdu resource teachers working in government fully funded and newly funded high schools has been increased from Rs. 7, 400 to Rs. 15,000.

It is worth noting that on the occasion of the visit of the 5T chairman Karthik Pandian to the districts, the Urdu teachers employed in different parts of the state drew the attention of the chairman regarding their problems.

The state government has appointed contract Urdu teachers and Urdu resource teachers for students above 10 years of age taking Urdu as their primary language in various higher primary, medium English schools and high schools of the state. Earlier, they were paid Rs 7,400 per month.

According to the decision of the state government, now they will get a salary of Rs.15,000 per month. According to the decision of the state government, 44 Urdu teachers working in higher primary, medium English schools and 40 Urdu resource teachers working in government fully funded and newly funded high schools will be benefited.