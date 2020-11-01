Puri: The district administration launched a week-long programme under the ‘Mo Dham Mo Garba’ campaign today with the objective of mobilising people to become part of the campaign.

During the campaign a series of activities like removal of legacy waste, adopting segregation of waste, pledge of purity, cleaning and beautification of the garbage vulnerable spots will be held.

As we have gained international recognition for the sea beach, why not for the city in sanitation.Meetings have been conducted with people across various key sectors,Puri collector Balwant Singh said on Saturday in a press meet.

Our Dham is beautiful and we should take a pledge to make it more beautiful than others. The size of our city is also small compared to other cities. Hence, we can do whatever we need, added Puri Collector.

We are focused on making Puri carve out a niche for itself in the international map with a 100% sanitation and cleanliness with direct involvement of people from all walks of lives, he added.

“Mo Dham Mo Garba” tagline to be inagurated by Jagat Guru Shankaracharya.