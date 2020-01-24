Pic Credit: deccanchronicle.com

Miscreants loot gold jewellery, cash from house at gunpoint in Balangir

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balangir: Throwing an open challenge to police unidentified miscreants looted gold weighing over 40 gram along with cash worth Rs 40,000 at gun point in Kudasinga village under Deogaon police limits in Balangir district last night.

The loot took place at one Ujjwal Sahu’s house at around 11.30 am. The looters reached the spot in two four-wheelers and threatened the family members of Sahu with gun and sharp weapons. The fled the spot after snatching gold ornaments and cash subsequently.

After Ujjwal intimated the matter to the police, cops reached the spot and carried out the preliminary investigation with the help of the scientific team.

The investigating team is examining the CCTV footage available at the victim’s house to identify the looters.

