Miscreants loot gold, huge amount of cash from businessman in Phulbani of Kandhamal

Kandhamal: Some unidentified armed miscreants looted huge amount of cash and gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees from a business man on gun point in Phulabani of Kandhamal district of Odisha on Sunday night.

The businessman has been identified as Prashant Panigrahi alias Malu Panigrahi of Patabali Sahi of Phulbani.

Reportedly, the armed miscreants barged into Panigrahi’s house at 9 pm on Sunday and looted nearly one kilo of gold worth more than Rs 50,00,000 and Rs 9,00,000 cash at gun point from his house. During the hustle with the thieves, Panigrahi has also sustained injuries on his head and hand.

On being informed, Sadar SDPO Mahendra Nath Murmu arrived at the spot along with Adarsh town police.

Panigrahi has filed an FIR mentioning that more than 90 grams of gold and Rs 9,00,000 cash have been robbed. Based on the complaint, the cops have initiated a probe into the matter.

In another incident of robbery, four women have been caught red handed while trying to rob mobile phones from a house in Delta house square in capital city of Odisha this morning.

It has been alleged that the robbers, disguising themselves as beggars, went to the house in the absence of the members.

On getting the information, Nayapalli police arrived at the spot, detained the four women and initiated a probe.