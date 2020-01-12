Minor girl allegedly gang raped

Minor girl allegedly gang raped in Berhampur of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly gang raped in Sonapur area under Marine police station limits here in Odisha’s Ganjam district today.

As per reports, the girl was missing for last two days. Today she was found in critical condition. Locals admitted her at the MKCG hospital in Berhampur. She had gone to attend nature’s call and after then she had gone missing.

The victim’s family members have lodged a complaint with the Mahila Thana alleging that the minor girl was raped by a group of boys when she had gone to attend nature’s call.

Based on the FIR Police have registered a case under POCSO Act and investigating the matter.

Further information awaited.

