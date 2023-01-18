Minor boy’s death in open drain in Cuttack: NHRC seeks report in 4 weeks

Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday sought an action taken report (ATR) from the Cuttack district Collector and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) commissioner over the death of a minor boy after falling into an open drain in the Millennium City.

According to reports, the Human Rights Commission has asked Cuttack district Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani and CMC mayor Subhash Singh to submit the action taken report in four weeks.

It is to be noted here that a class III student of Modern Public School died after falling into an open drain at Bidanasi in Cuttack on Sunday. The 9-year-old boy was identified as named Joseph Sahani.

Later, irate locals had gheraoed the CMC Commissioner and demanded adequate compensation for the family members of Joseph.