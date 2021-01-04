Rourkela: A minor has allegedly been given electric shock in police custody in Rourkela. The incident took place at Uditnagar Police Station in Rourkela city of Sundargarh district in Odisha.

According to reports, the juvenile was involved in a mobile theft case and was brought to the police station for questioning on December 28.

The family of the minor alleged that while he was being interrogated he was stripped off, beaten and was electrocuted for the next two days by the police officials.

Due to the police atrocities the health condition of the juvenile had deteriorated. The minor boy was an orphan and was living with his grandmother in Timber Colony of Rourkela.

On being informed about the incident, the Child Welfare Committee and Childline launched an investigation.