Minister Raja Swain inaugurates Aahar Kendra in Odisha’s Athagarh

By KalingaTV Bureau
Cuttack: Odisha Minister of food, consumer affairs, supply and cooperative Ranendra Pratap Swain (Raja Swain) inaugurated the renovated Aahar Kendra in the Hospital premises in Athagarh of this district in Odisha on Monday.

On this occasion he also took lunch with the poor old men and women at the Aahar Kendra.

Talking to Kalinga TV Swain said, “Aahar Kendra concept by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is a unique and great concept. The people coming to attend patients in the hospital as well as other poor people are availing their ‘Madhyanna Bhojana’ (lunch) here spending such a meager amount and that is the great thing.”

“I will propose to open another Aahar Kendra in the Company area of Athagarh,” he added.

