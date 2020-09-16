MeT Predicts Heavy Rains In Odisha For Two Days

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Department (MeT) has forecasted another low pressure in Bay Of Bengal by September 20 and 21.

Under the influence the state may receive heavy to heavy rainfall.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center, a low pressure area will form in the Bay of Bengal by the September 20. As a result, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in the state for two days on the September 20 and 21.

The monsoon, on the other hand, is now weak in the state. Therefore, there is no possibility of heavy rains in the state for the next three days and the weather will be dry.

