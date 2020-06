Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological centre her on Thursday issued thunderstorm and rain alert for 13 districts of Odisha.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph and light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Sundergarh, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Rayagada Koraput, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jajapur and Kendrapara between 11 AM and 2 PM,” said the weatherman in its latest bulletin.