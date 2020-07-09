Rain
MeT Dept forecasts heavy rainfall in Odisha for next 2 days; Yellow warning issued

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday forecast ‘heavy rainfall’ in several places of Odisha for next two days.

According to the evening bulletin, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur and Rayagada till 8.30 AM on Friday.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Angul, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj during the period, said the bulletin.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Jajpur till 8.30 AM on Saturday, it said.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Nuapada, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal & Jajpur till Saturday morning, it added.

The weathermen issued Yellow weather warning for all these districts for next two days.

The MeT department has also predicted that Maximum and Minimum temperature are very likely to be around 32 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius respectively for the next 24 hours.

