Mega party meet of BJD in Cuttack of Odisha

Cuttack: A mega Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party meet has been organized in the silver city of Cuttack on Sunday, said reports.

It is noteworthy that the ruling party of Odisha BJD, is organizing various meets and rallies across Odisha to celebrate its 26th Foundation Day.

The mega event was organized in the Christian field (ground) in Cuttack situated in front of Ananda Bhawan. There were as many as 10,000 workers who participated in the mega rally, said reports.

The rally and meet was organized under the leadership of Debashish Samantaray, Ex-MLA Barabati -Cuttack and the present President of Biju Janata Dal of Cuttack district.

It is worth mentioning that, all the senior BJD leaders of Cuttack and the party workers were present in the rally.