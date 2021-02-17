Massive Whirlwind Creates Panic Among Residents In Koraput Village

By IANS
whirlwind in koraput

Koraput: Panic gripped the commuters on the road of Dumuriput in Koraput district of Odisha on Wednesday after they witnessed a sky-touching whirlwind leaving behind a trail of destruction in the village. The funnel-shaped whirlwind brought the traffic to a standstill for a while in the area.

As per the people who witnessed the whirlwind, everything was normal. People were walking on the road with vehicles zooming around the highway. All of a sudden, the sky appeared dark and a strong wind started blowing. People could see a sky-touching whirlwind of black clouds spiraling about 4 km away.

The whirlwind blew away all the wastes and polythene sheets in the area. Even though the pace of the wind was not so high, a house was partly damaged due to the tornado, sources said.

However, no causality was reported.

While no exact reason for the tornado was known immediately, it was caused due to the rising temperature and change in climate, researchers said.

