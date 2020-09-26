girl found dead in odisha
Representational Image

Married Girl’s Body Ramains Unattended In Maternal Home, Probe Underway

By KalingaTV Bureau

Khurda: The body of a married woman was found lying unattended on Saturday at her residence in Mukunda Prasad college road in Khurda district of Odisha. The reason behind the death has not been determined so far.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as Sasmita Behera. She was living in Mukunda Prasad college road.

Sasmita was found in a pool of blood in her maternal home today morning by her family members, as per reports. The family Members have alleged that Sasmita was murdered by her husband.

Sasmita’s husband has fled the scene. 

Sasmita’s family members has filed an FIR against her husband in model police station of Khurda and the police has started an investigation regarding the matter.

 

 

 

