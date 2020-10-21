Maoists Slit Man’s Throat Suspecting Him To Be Police Informer in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Malkangiri: Red terror showed its ugly face again in the district with Maoists slitting one person’s throat and thrashing two others on suspicion of being a police informer at Khajuriguda area under Jodamba police station limits in Malkangiri district today.

The deceased has been identified as Das Khemudu and the injured ones are Sana Hantal and Samuru Khila.

Sources said, around 30 maoists came around 9.30 PM and killed Khemudu by slitting his throat and mercilessly thrashing the other two leaving them injured.

The Maoists suspected they were police informers.

 

